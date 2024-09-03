Being one of the popular figures of women’s professional wrestling in the WWE Divas era, Nikki Bella’s absence in the circuit is often felt by her global fanbase. Due to neck injury reasons, she never got to have a proper closure to her decade-long career in the WWE. A fallout in 2023 eventually caused her to leave the company, altogether.

After this move, Nikki Bella was speculated to join All Elite Wrestling given her brother-in-law Bryan Danielson has pursued a successful tenure in the company after leaving the WWE in 2021. However, having family priorities in life, the former champion decided not to rejoin wrestling. But that didn’t stop her from following All Elite Wrestling content.

In the latest, Nikki Bella discussed how she followed the AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view from the United Kingdom and was blown away by the match qualities. It was also mentioned in the Nikki & Brie podcast how she and her baby boy Matteo ended up having a watch party, together during the women’s world title match, Mariah May vs. Toni Storm.

“It was really cute because it was Toni Storm versus Mariah May, and he just was in awe, from their entrances, and he was watching them wrestle. It was cute because one would do something, and he’d be like, ‘Yay,’ and I found myself cheering on Mariah May, and Matteo wanted Toni Storm, so we were just having this fun little moment,” Nikki Bella revealed.

Nikki Bella showered praise for Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

Moving on in the conversation, Nikki Bella went on to express her excitement regarding the quality storytelling involved in this match, noting that she hasn’t witnessed such quality wrestling in a long time. That being said, she showered both the match participants with praise, mentioning how she was in awe of their performances,

“Toni Storm and Mariah May, if there’s a women’s match to watch, if you’re not a wrestling fan but maybe you’re like, ‘I want to watch something,’ their match from AEW All In was so incredible. The storytelling, the moves, I was just in awe of those women. It was just so incredible.”

As mentioned above, Nikki Bella admittedly wanted to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling soon after Mercedes Mone’s debut in the company back in March 2024. She seemingly had found a renewed passion for wrestling after watching these talented women in action having a creative freedom under the influence of Tony Khan. Time will tell if an AEW debut will be in store for the WWE Hall of Famer, down the road.