There could be trouble in paradise, after all for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev as the former has seemingly ditched her wedding ring. The marriage of the ex-WWE Superstar with the Dancing With The Stars celebrity came into the limelight following the latter’s arrest on domestic battery charges.

The incident has already drawn significant public attention, given how it happened on the same week that they celebrated their wedding anniversary and shared lovey-dovey posts just a few days ago. However, the new developments suggest there’s a definite strain on their marriage which is becoming clearer.

According to reports from TMZ, Nikki Bella was recently seen in Oakland boarding a private jet. It was the first time that she was spotted in public since the arrest incident in a journey that should presumably take her to Las Vegas to co-host Netflix’s live hotdog eating competition, Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.

The media content shared from the appearance caught everyone’s attention as Nikki Bella was spotted with her wedding ring which is supposed to be a clear sign that all may not be well in her marriage following the arrest of her Russian man. For the time being, she opted to remain silent declaring through her attorney that everyone should respect her privacy.

WWE’s Nikki Bella To Make Her Netflix Debut In An Eating Competition

#NikkiBella was seen for the first time since #ArtemChigvintsev's domestic violence arrest — and her bare ring finger speaks volumes about the state of their marriage. See more: https://t.co/8VjrkVMdiM pic.twitter.com/lCLRQgI6gv — TMZ (@TMZ) September 1, 2024

Nikki Bella allegedly had a volatile relationship with her husband

Going by the social media profiles, the pair has clearly been in deep love since their dating days and the arrest incident ended up shocking their fanbase. However, follow-up reports from TMZ also confirmed that Chigvintsev’s recent arrest for domestic violence didn’t come as a complete surprise to those who are close to him and Nikki Bella.

People attached to them affirmed the couple’s relationship to be “volatile.” The common friends of Nikki Bella and Arte Chigvintsev were aware of the verbal arguments between the couple but they hadn’t heard of any physical fights until this incident which began when Artem himself called 911 from their home in Napa Valley, California, to report a medical emergency.

Shortly after, he attempted to cancel the request but law enforcement arrived at the scene, and they observed visible injuries on the alleged victim that led to Artem’s arrest on charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, possibly Nikki Bella. Co-operating with the officials, Artem was later released on $25,000 bail.