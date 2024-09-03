Coming off an injury that previously cost two separate tenues of women’s tag team title reigns, Liv Morgan was after Rhea Ripley since January 2024. Dubbing her comeback as a revenge tour, she ended up having one of the top rivalries of this year on WWE programming with MAMI. Her determination has also earned her a championship reign that has now surpassed a landmark.

Heading into the latest episode of WWE Raw from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, Liv Morgan has achieved a milestone that took her to the 100th day as the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion. She also has now become the second longest-reigning champion since this particular championship was rebranded following WrestleMania 39.

At the beginning of this year, Liv Morgan returned to WWE programming from a shoulder injury that was caused by Rhea Ripley in 2023 via an attack. Hence, she vowed to take the title and everything else away from the then Judgment Day member. However, her goal to secure a title match failed as she came up short at Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and then again at a battle royal.

Liv Morgan won the women’s world title in Saudi Arabia

Then at the WWE King & Queen of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women’s World Championship. On the very next episode of Monday Night Raw, she defended against Lynch in a steel cage match. On both these occasions, Dominik inadvertently helped her in winning while his original intention was to prevent her from securing the W.

Now that, Liv Morgan has touched the 100-day landmark with, this also appears to be the most successful title reign of her WWE career, to date. Her previous reign as WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, the currently known Women’s Title, came close to the 100-day mark before she was dethroned by Ronda Rousey on the 98th day.

Besides these two reigns, Liv Morgan also enjoyed two separate runs with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez and both appeared to be short, lasting only for 39 and 16 days, respectively. In the latest, she successfully defended the women’s world title against Rhea Ripley at Summerslam and a possible rematch is coming at Bad Blood, next month.