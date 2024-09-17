There’s been trouble in paradise for Nikki Bella and her husband Artem Chigvintsev in their marital life which became public a few weeks ago. In late August, the news came of Artem getting arrested due to a domestic violence incident in California and since then he’s been in a separate way with her celebrity wife.

In the latest, TMZ reports that Nikki Bella was recently spotted in Napa Valley, California spending quality time with her four-year-old son, Matteo. This came just days after filing for divorce where the former WWE star was spotted in high spirits, taking her son to his dance class. The mother and son duo were up for some light exercise, dressed in matching black athletic wear.

Ex WWE Star Kelly Kelly Throws Themed Party For 1st Birthday Of Her Twins

Social Update: Nikki Bella Steps Out with Son After Filing For Divorce From Artem Chigvintsev. Nikki Bella isn't just a former WWE Superstar … she's a super-mom too — spending some quality time with her four-year-old Matteo after… https://t.co/8qpZ0m0SVq #tmz #theartsandus pic.twitter.com/6Pu73NruG9 — City 2 the Suburbs (@CenterStageEvnt) September 14, 2024

Nikki Bella was spotted making multiple appearances in California

While Nikki Bella didn’t speak to reporters, she gave a smile at them which was enough to showcase that she’s been focused on staying positive. Soon after, she was again spotted with her son, possibly for her husband giving him a visit which she’s not opposed to as revealed through the filed divorce papers. To see more pictures of the meet-up, please click here.

Nikki Bella was further spotted enjoying some time for self-care, picking up a couple of green health drinks to survive the California heat. Her wedding ring was notably absent which she already dropped the day after the domestic battery incident. It’s clear that she has already started moving on, as seen through these recent public appearances.

Just a couple of days following the unprecedented incident, Nikki Bella was spotted in Oakland boarding a private jet as she was presumably heading to Las Vegas to co-host Netflix’s live hotdog eating competition, Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef. This was the first time that she was seen without the wedding ring.

Last week, TMZ revealed that Nikki Bella has officially filed for a divorce and is seeking legal and physical custody of her 4-year-old son, Matteo, as she wants to move on in life. The filing for divorce was lodged citing irreconcilable differences between the two while August 29 was marked as the date of separation. The court was also requested to block the ability to award spousal support to either party.