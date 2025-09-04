Coming up short in a championship match at the international WWE premium live event, Clash in Paris, Nikki Bella is currently sitting without a storyline on Monday Night Raw. Many were hoping that she would be given a rematch against Becky Lynch, but the latter has moved on to a different angle on WWE television against CM Punk and possibly the returning AJ Lee

In the meantime, Nikki Bella has a challenge issued toward herself from the top champion on the SmackDown brand, which, if planned, will set up a dream bout for the pro-wrestling fans. None other than WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton wants to face her after gaining enough confidence upon topping a WWE Legend, Trish Stratus, at Evolution.

Apart from Stratus, Stratton has also defeated Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. Now, she’s naming another legendary women’s wrestler that she thinks would prepare a good matchup with her, and that’s against the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion of all time – Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella called out by Tiffany Stratton for a dream match

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, Tiffy-time called out the elder Bella for a fresh yet dream match, who is currently in the middle of a comeback run. The young WWE Superstar further named Kelly Kelly and Lita among some of the legendary names she wants to face.

“I’ve already done that with Trish Stratus. That was somebody I looked up to, and I’ve already accomplished that goal so early in my career. So Trish, Stratus. Nikki Bella. She’s back right now. So, Nikki Bella, if you want to scrap, let’s go. She’s feisty,” noted Stratton in the conversation.

“I’ve said Kelly Kelly before, a little Barbie vs. Barbie moment for the Diva stans out there. Chyna, a tank. I think that would [have been] super cool. Maybe Lita, moonsault vs. moonsault.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

The Bella Army came unglued for Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris 2025 upon her appearance on the show, but that support wasn’t enough for her to leave Paris as the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. However, Becky Lynch (c) defeated the WWE Hall of Famer to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Commenting on the PLE loss, Nikki Bella stated on social media that this match was only the beginning of her comeback run with many more outings to follow. That being said, fans can certainly expect to see her in a match against Tiffany Stratton, who currently has Jade Cargill as her next challenger over the Women’s Title.