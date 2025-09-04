WWE Evolution, the all-women premium live event, returned in 2025 after a seven-year hiatus, and chances are really bright that it will be back again in the future. While WWE head-honcho Triple H didn’t intend to make this one an annual tradition, a third iteration I seemingly expected down the road, given how much spotlight it was given, and the top brass names were also happy with it.

Unlike the inaugural WWE Evolution, the legendary appearances on this year’s show in wrestling capacity were very much limited. A battle royal was hosted on the night, but no such superstars/divas from the past were inserted into it, except for WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. As such, reports were out that Kelly Kelly was contacted to make an appearance, but she denied it because WWE didn’t want her in a wrestling capacity.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Kelly Kelly explained the happenings and how the truth was far from what those reports had claimed. She admittedly turned down the invitation to attend WWE Evolution 2025 installment because the timing didn’t work for her. The show was in Atlanta on the only weekend she had off, with her kids already having other plans.

Kelly Kelly couldn't re-adjust her schedule to attend WWE Evolution 2025

Kelly Kelly wanted her kids to be there if she made a return to the ring, but they couldn’t make it to the other side of the States, which wouldn’t be the case if WWE Evolution could be hosted in Los Angeles. In addition, her husband had to work night shifts that weekend, which made it impossible for her to adjust the routine to be present on that historic night.

“Somebody was saying that higher-ups claimed I only wanted to come back if I had a match, which couldn’t be further from the truth. I didn’t need a match to come back. If it was in LA, I would have been there, no questions asked,” the real-life Barbie Blank set the record straight on missing WWE Evolution.

“But to fly across the country like that—especially with my kids—I’m very careful right now about what I say yes and no to. Maybe when they’re a little older, six or seven, I would have done it.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

It was also noted by Kelly that the invitation to be at WWE Evolution 2025 was received just days before the PLE. If she had gotten the call six months earlier, then she could have planned and rescheduled things properly. WWE also understood the reasons and never forced her to wrestle.

During the inaugural WWE Evolution PLE in 2018, Kelly Kelly was one of the names to have wrestled in the battle royal for a future title match opportunity. In the 2025 edition, Stephane Vaquer won that battle royal to earn a shot that she will now get over the Women’s World Title at Wrestlepalooza.