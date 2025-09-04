In her early 20s, Tiffany Stratton got the taste of her first championship win in the WWE on the developmental brand of the company, NXT. However, her success rate only amplified after she was promoted to the main roster of the WWE in 2024, which earned her a lengthy run with the WWE Women’s Championship. Given her success rate, criticism was bound to follow, and it also led her to follow social media less.

Since becoming the WWE Women’s Champion on the first episode of SmackDown in 2025, Tiffany Stratton has tasted a great deal of success on the main roster. In fact, she holds an undefeated streak in title matches for about eight months, which was a big deal. Irrespective of the success, she still received her fair share of criticism, but they don’t really matter to her.

Tiffany Stratton spoke about dealing with online criticism

While speaking on the Babyfaces podcast, Tiffany Stratton was asked about the process of dealing with constructive criticism, and she admitted to staying away from the noise and backlash. To move forward with her attempt, she essentially needed to stay away from social media, and that was done successfully. She believes that if you accept the good, you also have to deal with the bad.

As such, Tiffany Stratton explained that when she arrived at the main roster, people were supportive, but as things favored her, some fans began to turn on her, which appeared to be natural for her. Over time, she has learned to avoid negativity affecting her career by staying away from social media and only scrolling TikTok. Her strong support system of friends and family had also come in handy.

“So, I definitely would say when I first got called up, people were nice to me. But then as you kind of get pushed, as you kind of get put into that top role, people turn on you a little bit,” Tiffany Stratton explained.

“For me, I’ve gotten very good at not even checking social media anymore. I just scroll on TikTok. I’ve got such a good support system—my friends and family are amazing to me, and they always reassure me if I start having doubts within myself.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Coming out of the gymnastics industry, Tiffany Stratton established herself as one of the major star powers on today’s WWE roster. It’s been a meteoric rise for the emerging talent as she reached the top of the food chain in the female locker room within just two years of starting in the company. Time will tell what new heights she will reach in the future days.