Away from the professional wrestling scene, The Bella Twins continue to explore more TV ventures and they’ll be back in a new genre, together. This time around, the celebrity twins will be sharing the spotlight through their entrepreneurial ventures in VEEPS’ original series Side Hustles.

The trailer for the show dropped a few hours ago alongside a press release detailing what the fans can expect in the inaugural season. While WWE’s The Bella Twins will attract a pro-wrestling-based audience, some major mainstream names will be accompanying them.

Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power will be joining the show narrating their wine brand Avaline, Benji and Joel Madden will showcase their music and creativity incubator MDDN, and Tamera Mowry-Housley with her husband Adam Housley open up about their new project, Housley Napa Valley. Berner and his cannabis brand Cookies, and makeup artist Gottmik’s journey with GOTT Beauty will also be shown in the new series.

The Bella Twins transformed into a businesswomen from athletes

As for The Bella Twins – Brie and Nikki Bella, now going by the name of Brie and Nicola Garcia, they will be promoting the Bonita Bonita wine brand. To channel more of their Italian roots and passion for winemaking, the two former WWE Superstars partnered with expert vintners to create unique wines that suit their personalities.

Professional wrestling fans are already aware of The Bella Twins’ wrestling moves inside the ring and they already got a look at their wine brand through the Total Bellas reality TV series and their YouTube channel. Now the mainstream audience will get to see the two sisters’ transformation from wrestling athletes to successful businesswomen.

The Bella Twins also host a regular podcast named the Nikki & Brie Show. Earlier debuted as The Bellas Podcast, the name was altered after they left the WWE in early 2023, ending an alliance that lasted for more than a decade. For the time being, Nikki has opted out of the show due to her recent divorce situation with her husband Artem Chigvintsev.

Fans of The Bella Twins eager to watch them back on TV in Side Hustles are advised to visit VEEPS.com with a VEEPS All Access subscription for $5.99 per month or $60 annually. Individual episodes are also available for rent at $3.99 each.