WWE Raw, this week will mark the return of Nikki Bella in light of the upcoming Evolution premium live event. As it appears, the WWE Hall of Famer will get involved in a WWE storyline for the first time in nearly seven years, so that she could be involved in a big match at the all-women show.

“See you all Monday!!” Nikki Bella wrote on X/Twitter alongside a graphic promoting her upcoming appearance on WWE Raw. According to PWInsider, this appearance will mark the beginning of a new storyline for the former WWE Divas Champion. While nothing specific was noted, it’s easy to assume that the storyline will begin, eyeing a matchup at Evolution set for next month.

As such, Bella-lution begins on tonight’s WWE Raw, and the fans of the Bella Army can’t wait to join forces with it. Fans last saw the elder Bella in the ring as a participant in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble. Entering the match in the coveted number 30 position, she had one elimination in the form of Bayley. She also crossed paths with Nia Jax and former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez before being eliminated by Jax in a fourth-place finish.

Afterward, Nikki Bella advised her fans to stay tuned, indicating that it wasn’t just a one-off outing for her when it comes to an in-ring return but rather a sign of more to come. To further confirm things, it was announced during this Saturday’s Money in the Bank PLE that the longest-reigning Divas Champion of all time will be present on WWE Raw.

WWE Raw June 9 episode match card

Serving as the post-Money in the Bank episode, the June 9 edition of WWE Raw will bring all the fallouts from the bygone premium live event to simultaneously begin builds for the Night of Champions and Evolution PLEs. The currently announced match card for the weekly show on Netflix, scheduled from the PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso defends against Gunther

– Nikki Bella returns

– Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena to appear

– 2025 Men’s Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins to appear

– King & Queen of the Ring Tournament matches begin