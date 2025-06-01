It’s been almost a decade since Nikki Bella left a full-time wrestling stint in the WWE, but that didn’t fade out her popularity among the fans. Even to this date, she’s among the only two celebrity names to have featured in the top 10 most-followed names on Instagram who are affiliated with the WWE.

Last week, on Roman Reigns’ 40th birthday, he became the 7th WWE-affiliated name to have reached 10 million followers on Instagram. Taking the seventh spot, he has Nikki Bella as the predecessor with 10.4 million followers. The top seven names from the list have been given below, with The Rock expectedly featuring in the first position,

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – 393 million followers

2. Logan Paul – 27 million followers

3. John Cena – 21 million followers

4. Ronda Rousey – 17 million followers

5. The Great Khali – 11.6 million followers

6. Nikki Bella – 10.4 million followers

7. Roman Reigns – 10 million followers

Nikki Bella reportedly booked for a match at returning Evolution PLE

As you can see, Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella are the two most popular female WWE Superstars in the modern generation on Instagram, with the latter solely earning those followers from her initial fame around the pro-wrestling circuit. This is the reason why WWE booked these two for the main event of the first-ever all-women show, Evolution, back in 2018.

WWE’s Liv Morgan And Dominik Feature In Kiss Cam Segment At Netflix Tudum 2025

Given her popularity, Nikki Bella is also reportedly booked for a second outing at the second edition of WWE Evolution PLE scheduled for July 13 weekend while Rousey is likely to stay away from the scene since she’s long been away from the wrestling circuit. Back at Evolution 2018, Rousey successfully defended the Raw Women’s Championship against the elder Bella in the headliner match.

Ending a hiatus of more than three years, Nikki Bella headed back to the squared circle to perform in a WWE ring at the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Her life turned upside down in these bygone years as Michel Cole introduced her to be “one of the most courageous women on the planet” for all the right reasons amid huge cheers from the audience gathered at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.