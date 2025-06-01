WWE has a true media ambassador on their roster in the form of Liv Morgan, who doesn’t bother portraying a kayfabe role for the sake of her WWE character. She featured in the latest bygone Netflix Tudum 2025 event, which turned out to be quite a show as it included some great trailers and sneak peeks on what the global OTT platform has to offer in the coming months.

From Stranger Things final installment release date to Guillermo Del Toro’s upcoming Frankenstein film, Netflix Tudum certainly included a lot of big entertainment news, with WWE being in the mix with their flagship show, Monday Night Raw, airing every week on the platform. To represent the WWE, Liv Morgan was present at the media event alongside her eye-candy, Dominik Mysterio.

During a segment on Netflix Tudum 2025, they were promoting Love is Blind with a Kiss Cam. They went to a few couples in the crowd, including Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan & Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, and they shared a soft kiss on the lips.

After the duo locked lips, the host said that was a PG kiss and asked for more, but Liv Morgan refused and then pointed out that she had gum in her mouth. Even Dominik was having gum in his mouth. It’s to be noted that Dominik is a married man in real-life and this romance angle with the top female WWE Superstar is for the sake of the kayfabe angle on TV, only.

Liv Morgan has just returned from a movie filming

Coming off a Hollywood project, Liv Morgan is officially back in the United States, and WWE is wasting no time bringing her back onboard. After wrapping her role in the upcoming film Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, the former Women’s World Champion returned from Japan, and she was inserted back into TV storylines on WWE Raw, sooner than expected.

In a backstage segment on the May 26 episode of WWE Raw from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan returned with the pledge of heading into the Money in the Bank ladder match. Tomorrow night, she will feature in an MITB qualifier triple threat alongside Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile.