Legendary WWE Diva, Nikki Bella admittedly can relate to the WrestleMania 41 feud between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton over the WWE Women’s Championship. Initially struggling to connect with the audience, their promos got intense just two weeks before the Show of Shows when both Flair and Stratton went off-script during a face-off segment on WWE SmackDown.

Flair mocked Tiffany Stratton, leading the latter to taunt The Queen about her failed marriages, among several other insults. In return, Flair dragged her boyfriend, Ludwig Kaise,r being in her DMs. Discussing this intense rivalry, Nikki Bella shared her thoughts on it and compared her beef with AJ Lee from back in 2014 to that of Stratton and Flair.

Nikki Bella remembered her personal rivalry with AJ Lee in WWE

Recollecting that memorable feud, dating back a decade, Nikki Bella admitted that they both said a lot of stuff to each other on live TV with the mic that wasn’t supposed to go on air. However, those intense promos kept the fans vested in the program, making it a longer and memorable one. As such, the WWE Hall of Famer believes getting personal always becomes fruitful on TV.

“I’m not going to lie, AJ Lee and I did that quite a bit. We said stuff to each other on the mic that neither of us saw coming,” Nikki Bella stated on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast.

“And so I felt though it made things very personal, but it kept us in a story longer because it made people more invested and she and I never took it personal. I mean, would we both probably be bothered backstage? 100%. But we actually kept it very professional.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It was also noted by Nikki Bella that she would often get frustrated with the WWE Universe for holding on to the personal comments directed at herself on TV. Per her claim, fans often put too much value into some storyline-related promos on TV and hold onto it for years for no reason.

The Nikki Bella-AJ Lee feud on WWE programming was a long one that started with the inauguration of the Total Divas reality TV series, mostly centering around The Bella Twins back in 2013. AJ was in the top position on the roster with the Divas Title around her waist. A year later, the elder Bella took the title from her and went on to break AJ’s record for having the longest reign with the title.