After years of waiting, Chelsea Green is finally receiving her flowers in the professional wrestling circuit through her tenure in the WWE for the second time around. With her entertaining acts finally getting noticed, the Triple H-led creative regime realized her potential and made her a mainstay appearance on television to garner attention like never before.

On the road to Wrestlemania 41, Chelsea Green came up short at heading into the women’s Elimination Chamber match after coming up short in a match on Smackdown against Naomi. What appeared to be a regular match on TV, ended up receiving attention on social media, thanks to the women’s tag team champion and the women’s United States Champion’s in-ring antics.

Chelsea Green lost to Naomi in a women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the February 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. In a comedic moment from the match, Naomi delivered a wedgie moment to the fans and even addressed Green’s husband Matt Cordona to put some ointment into it.

Giulia’s Rise In WWE Not To Be Compared With “Slipping On A Banana Peel Or Osmosis”

Chelsea Green’s office released a statement on banning wedgies

In response, Chelsea Green’s office has released an executive order that essentially mentioned that she won’t be dealing with tyranny while performing inside the squared circle. The whole purpose of the post was to solely ban such wedgies during wrestling matches which admittedly was a “premeditated, juvenile and inhumane attack.”

“In jurisdiction with Code 4292 of the penal agreement, and an unanimous vote of 99-1, I hereby ban the use of wedgies during professional wrestling matches. Any further use of said “move” can and will result in permanent banishment from my ring,” wrote Chelsea Green in her statement.

Chelsea Green Wants Grandkids To Listen To WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Bump Story

Naomi gave a wedgie to Chelsea Green! #SmackDownpic.twitter.com/ZvhpqjhclI — WWE Rumours and Updates (@WWEUpdates1504) February 15, 2025

Returning to the WWE at the Royal Rumble 2023 matchup for a second time, Chelsea Green went on to become a two-time champion in the company having a dream run of her own which allowed her to set up her own legacy in the locker room. Going by her colleagues’ opinions, she also appears one of the most influential figures of the locker room.

After winning the women’s tag team titles in 2023, a new career milestone for Chelsea Green occurred in the WWE at the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event as she was able to leave the NBC/Peacock Specials at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York on December 14, 2024, with the inaugural women’s United States Championship by defeating Michin’ Mia Yim.