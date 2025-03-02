There was a time when Brie and Nikki Bella were together on the road with the most experienced WWE roster member, Natalya Neidhart. Working with her in and outside the WWE, allowed them to build a bond that goes way beyond professional wrestling and it was further iterated following a reunion on the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode.

It was a star-studded night on the historic debut of WWE’s flagship show on Netflix on January 6 in Los Angeles, California and Nikki Bella appeared to be one of the celebrities to be in attendance. After being away from the WWE scene for a couple of years, she returned without a prior hint which delighted the WWE Universe for real.

Nikki Bella’s return to the WWE realm naturally set up some first-time meetings with the active members of the roster while she also shared some reunions with her former co-workers from the Total Divas days. One such reunion went down with none other than WWE Universe’s absolute favorite, Nattie.

Nikki Bella goes into detail on her bond with Natalya in WWE

Speaking on a recent edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella specifically recalled her encounter with fellow former two-time Divas Champion during the Raw Netflix debut episode. Mentioning how they had started in the WWE, together in the late 2000s, the elder Bella proceeded to mention her as someone whom she shares a sister-like bond with.

“Even when it’s been years of seeing each other in person, even when we see each other, we always say it felt like we just saw each other yesterday. We never miss a beat in convos, in hugs, in laughter,” Nikki Bella added.

“So Nattie will always be my most favorite person to see. She’s just home. We started with Nattie [in WWE]. Literally we’ve been close with Nattie since 2007. She’s family. She’s a sister, so I was just so happy to be with Nattie.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Brie and Nikki Bella signed with WWE in the same year as Natalya and started training under the banner of Florida Championship Wrestling, one of WWE’s developmental territories that later got converted to NXT. Over the next decade, Natalya and The Bella Twins became pioneer figures on the WWE main roster through the company’s PG and Reality Eras.

The Bella Twins and Natalya Neidhart then emerged to be the original starcast members of the WWE Total Divas reality show, which launched in 2013 and continued for nine seasons in total. The Bellas even grabbed a spin-off series named Total Bellas and Nikki Bella Says I Do before WWE closed their reality TV stint.