With many speculating over the future of Nikki Bella after a huge loss at Clash in Paris last weekend, she was seen in attendance at this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, which essentially affirmed that she would be involved in the storylines moving forward. While nothing significant was reserved for her on the show, she also ended up having a sour experience, thanks to her colleague.

On The Nikki & Brie Show podcast this week, Nikki Bella spoke about Wade Barrett’s comments on Sunday’s Clash in Paris PLE pre-show. In his role as a heel commentator on WWE programming, Barrett suggested that WWE’s women’s division has progressed in recent years in comparison to when the elder Bella last regularly competed in the ring.

Reason AJ Lee’s Return Happening Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza 2025 WWE PLE

Moving on, Nikki Bella further noted that she would have loved to have a conversation with the UK-native on the post-PLE edition of Raw in Paris about his comments. However, Barrett didn’t even care to say hi to her backstage, which was admittedly shocking for the recent returnee on WWE programming.

“I would love to have a conversation with Wade Barrett, and he avoided me on Monday [at WWE Raw] which was shocking because he always comes up and says hi to me, and he tried to avoid making eye contact with me in the hallway,” said Nikki Bella.

“Nikki Bella, If You Want To Scrap, Let’s Go,” Challenge Issued By WWE Women’s Champion

Wade Barrett responded to Nikki Bella’s claim that he avoided her

It was further stated by the former WWE Divas Champion that she understands that, as a heel, Barrett has a certain role to play on TV programming, but then his comments on the pre-show of Clash in Paris crossed the line. Responding to Nikki Bella, Barrett also shared a post on social media and expressed his willingness to have a chat with her in person rather than hearing her on the podcast,

“I had no idea Nicole felt this way, and I’m happy to have this ‘conversation’ any time she likes. I wish she’d brought it up when we said hello to each other at Raw, rather than via her podcast. I don’t understand the avoiding claim at all, simply not true.”

I had no idea Nicole felt this way, and I’m happy to have this ‘conversation’ any time she likes. I wish she’d brought it up when we said hello to each other at Raw, rather than via her podcast. I don’t understand the avoiding claim at all, simply not true. https://t.co/H7lkgKxkp0 — Stu Bennett 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸 (@StuBennett) September 5, 2025

With Nikki Bella currently not being involved in any active storyline on Monday Night Raw, WWE could be prepping her for a fresh angle via Barrett’s take on one of the pioneers of the WWE Divas/Women’s Division. This is especially given the fact that she has returned to the ring in her 40s, having the will to prove her potential against the newbies of this generation.

The Bella Army came unglued for Nikki Bella at Clash in Paris 2025 upon her appearance on the show, but that support wasn’t enough for her to leave Paris as the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. However, Becky Lynch (c) defeated the WWE Hall of Famer to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.