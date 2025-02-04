After a gap of three long years, Nikki Bella finally made her long-awaited return at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble, this past weekend. This marked the first time that she stepped back into the ring after participating in the same Women’s Rumble Match in 2022. After receiving a thunderous ovation, she already spoke about how emotional it felt to be back under the WWE spotlight.

As such, returning to the WWE marked a perfect cap-off to an incredible stretch for Nikki Bella in the initial phase of 2025. She was an entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday night but came up short. However, she’s in full spirits despite the shortcomings and even has scouted future opponents if WWE has to utilize her more on TV.

In the latest, Nikki Bella took to her Instagram account and reflected on the incredible start to 2025 after experiencing a downward phase, last year. Appearing on the cover of Us Weekly, starring in Peacock’s reality show “The Traitors,” and training for her return are some of the ventures for the elder Bella that lead her to forget the painful divorce situation with her husband Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella missed her sister Brie during Royal Rumble 2025

In her message, Nikki Bella also thanked the faithful Bella Army, and her global fanbase for their support for this return where she also missed her twin sister as she wasn’t there in the Rumble. While the former was not officially announced for the Rumble in advance, rumors of her WWE return were always there as she attended Raw’s Netflix premiere episode. When she entered at number 30, the crowd literally erupted.

“The past few weeks have been just incredible. So grateful! Adventures with Teo. [Philadelphia] Eagles victories. Training at the PC and [Natalya & TJ Wilson’s] @thedungeon2.0 To spending time with my Traitors fam and WWE fam,” Nikki Bella continued in her message.

“Goodness those girls in the locker room. To gracing the cover of US Weekly to shine light and love and remind you are stronger than you think. Grateful for the journey and here for the moment.”

As mentioned above, Nikki Bella was the final entrant of the women’s Royal Rumble 2025, arriving at number 30 in an attempt to seize a Wrestlemania moment. She was among the final four before finally getting eliminated by Nia Jax. Another returnee of the match, Charlotte Flair emerged to be the winner, last eliminating Roxanne Perez.