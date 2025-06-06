As much as Nikki Bella would want to dip her toes into the dating scenario, she might not be looking for something serious, immediately. This comes as a result of a happening at a yacht party after the Monaco Grand Prix 2025, sailing the French Riviera, where she rejected a potential interest from a guy to be romantically involved.

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, the twin sisters revisited their outing at the yacht party on the first night in Monaco, and Brie couldn’t resist teasing Nikki Bella for passing on an offer to go on a date with a “really hot guy” on board. This comes after the elder Bella previously announced that “single Nikki” was coming to Monaco for future exploring.

Nikki Bella is all about friend-zoning the eligible guys

Further moving into the conversation around the glam-filled yacht party, Brie admitted that she was secretly hoping her sister to adopt her previous party-animal persona and possibly get into a fling with one of the eligible men from the trip. But Nikki Bella wasn’t really interested despite having options from many good-looking people they met at the party,

“I know that I told you all I wanted a fling. Now, I’ve met people that it’s just more fun — like nothing more than that. There is a guy I want her to kind of have a fling with, but she won’t.”

Nikki Bella rather shot down the idea of having a fling, making it clear that she wasn’t interested in complicating her currently dull romantic life. “No, it’s — I like the friend stuff. I like to just hang out. I don’t want things to get weird.”

However, Brie was seemingly adamant about setting Nikki Bella up with a potential next partner in life. Since her sister wasn’t listening to her sister, she urged her followers to make the same urge so that she might agree with the pledge. “I should do a poll in our Instagram stories and see if people agree that you should have a fling with this guy.” Brie ended the topic by noting that “She’s just in my bed every night” during their Monaco tour. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)