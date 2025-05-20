Nikki Bella has been enjoying her newly-found freedom in her 40s, and she wasn’t admittedly ready for new relationships, until now. Following her divorce from husband Artem Chigvintsev, the former Total Divas cast member wanted to dip her toes into the dating scene only to feel uncomfortable. However, she wants to bring back the older and hungrier version once she visits, France, later this weekend.

While speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella confirmed her appearance at the upcoming DraftKings yacht party during the Monaco Grand Prix scheduled for this Sunday, May 25, over 78 laps of the 3.337-kilometre Circuit de Monaco, situated in Monaco across the French borders.

Nikki Bella gushed over visiting Europe after some time and being in a flirty mood with the men on the boat. For the record, the WWE Superstar previously had a well-documented wedding in Paris, France, for a reality TV series on the E! Network in 2022 with Artem, her now ex-husband. But this time around, she has a different goal in mind,

“Yeah. In France. Mhm. Vacay fling. I mean, it would be fun. What an experience. Talk about a yacht. Monaco vacay fling, have some good makeouts. That’s what I’m saying. Single Nikki is coming to France!”

WWE’s Nikki Bella Reportedly Paying $2,00,000 To Ex-Husband Amid Divorce Settlement

Nikki Bella has a dream-dating scenario imagined for Monaco yacht party

Brie Bella joined her in the conversation and pitched for her sister to join the dating apps, an idea that Nikki Bella quickly shot down. She rather stated that she’s prefer to go “old-school,” and then discussed her dream scenario whilst in Europe,

“I’d like a moment like sipping an Aperol Spritz sitting by the pool and then an F1 driver walks by.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

The above comments from Nikki Bella comes shortly after she recently admitted to her twin sister about not wanting to be committed, for now. Staying busy with business matters, public appearances, she intentionally put herself in dating situations that taught her valuable lessons, regardless of whether they were fruitful or not. In the end, her realization was that she’s not yet ready to embrace a new person in life.

After her first marriage to Artem Chigvintsev ended with plenty of drama, last fall, Nikki Bella isn’t looking for a life-long commitment while visiting the Monaco Grand Prix, but she’s certainly ready to showcase her flirtatious attitude on the yacht party just like we have seen in the past in Total Divas/Total Bellas reality TV series.