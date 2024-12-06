Things have just started to settle in for Nikki Bella and her former husband Artem Chigvintsev as they managed to evade a trial process in court. After having a turbulent few months in the fall of last year, the two have finally agreed to the custody of their son, Matteo who would need a joint look-after.

In a further update to the situation, Artem has now removed all mentions of Nikki Bella from his official Instagram profile. Earlier, the former Dancing with the Stars choreographer mentioned her ex-wife’s official Instagram with a diamond ring emoticon in his bio. Following the change, he erased all the pictures of the former couple, including the pined picture of their wedding that took place in 2022.

“I Never Saw Any Of It Coming,” WWE’s Nikki Bella On Divorce With Artem Chigvintsev

The end of the Nikki Bella – Artem Chigvintsev alliance has also been reflected in the former’s actions on Instagram. The WWE Hall of Famer has removed all the previous posts from her Insta profile, including pictures with Artem Chigvintsev. Furthermore, she’d also removed mentions of Artem from her bio on the social media platform and as such, Artem has just followed her footsteps in the latest.

Interestingly, the duo continues to follow each other on Instagram. However, Nikki Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella has unfollowed Artem Chigvintsev on Instagram. The move from Brie came after her sister’s divorce finalized her separation from Artem. With this move, Brie also followed in her husband, Bryan Danielson, who previously cut his ties with Artem on social media.

Nikki Bella intends to be great friends with Artem

After a brief hiatus from the public, Nikki Bella has also resurfaced for the first time since Artem’s domestic battery incident on the Nikki & Brie podcast to open her heart out on her mental state after this traumatizing phase. As such, she still has high hopes to get back on the same page with her former husband as great friends,

“I’ve never been in the home without him [Matteo]. Really, really hard. Very emotional,” Nikki Bella stated. “But we’re doing a great job at it. We both are very focused on Matteo, and that’s the great thing. And I do think in time, I pray — I pray every day — we’ll be great friends. We’ll be able to share holidays together.”