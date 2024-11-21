A volatile summer unfolded for the celebrity professional wrestler and TV star Nikki Bella currently known as Nikki Garcia in 2024. The wrestling, as well as the entertainment circuit, was shocked to learn about her possibly being victimized in a domestic battery incident. This also led to her former husband Artem Chigvintsev getting arrested by the police.

As a consequence, legal disputes started to unfold as Nikki Bella filed for a divorce with Artem in September in the court of Napa Valley. Alongside came, a lot of accusations toward each other to make some newsworthy headlines throughout the later summer, moving into the fall. Now, it appears that the two have eventually decided to settle things outside the court, concluding the matter.

WWE’s Nikki Bella’s Son Spend Quality Time With Ex-Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Divorce

As first reported by TMZ with no terms disclosed, Nikki Bella had agreed to a divorce settlement with Artem Chigvintsev. Later, a source to E News also confirmed the news saying that the two public figures didn’t want the matter to unfold in front of the court and hence drew a conclusion before it was set to go on trial within two weeks.

“Nikki and Artem have settled their divorce and will not be going to court,” a spokesperson for Nikki Bella confirmed to E News on November 20. “Nikki’s No. 1 priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”

Artem previously sought protection against Nikki Bella’s aggressive behavior

Previous reports from People and The New York Post affirmed that Artem Chigvintsev has filed for an order of protection against his estranged wife, Nikki Bella. This development came after the latter filed for divorce in the wake of Chigvintsev’s arrest for a domestic battery incident on August 29. However, the Napa County District Attorney’s office later declined to prosecute him.

Chigvintsev’s attorney later provided a statement and claimed that he sought police protection from Nikki Bella’s aggressive nature on the day of the violent incident. As claimed in the below statement, Artem might not have been arrested on that night if she had revealed the truth.

The latest update offers that the restraining orders Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev had filed against each other have been dropped and that they agreed to share custody of their four-year-old son, Matteo.