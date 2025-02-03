WWE Universe was glad to see Nikki Bella seated at ringside beside the newly become WWE Women’s Champion from Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere episode. Before the camera spotted her on the actual show, she also attended the red-carpet event that went down at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

After showing up at a WWE event in a long time, Nikki Bella was also seen posing with fans and the current WWE Superstars in the backstage area. The returnee was spotted with active WWE talents like the inaugural WWE Women’s US and Intercontinental Champions Chelsea Green and Lyra Valkyria, respectively. Plus, the former WWE Divas including Natalya, Maryse, and Michelle McCool were also seen in a group photo.

Speaking about her appearance on the historic Monday Night Raw premiere episode on Netflix on The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella mentioned that as a figurehead for the Women’s Revolution in WWE, she felt extremely happy when she encountered the new female locker room of the WWE.

Nikki Bella Wanted To Be “Effortlessly Sporty, But Sexy” On WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

Nikki Bella was overjoyed to be greeted by newer WWE talents

Nikki Bella was simply at peace with the way she was greeted by the new-gen talents and was seemingly excited with the aspect of being treated as a veteran in the circuit. Admittedly, the former Divas Champion found this welcoming to be the sweetest aspect of re-visiting the WWE after a long time.

“The coolest thing was actually finally meeting this incredible younger generation in person,” Nikki Bella stated. “And then, just hearing from them of, like, you know, ‘I got in the business because of you, and I grew up with you.’ It was so surreal to be around that and to get their sweet messages after, but, like, what a great group right now.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Though Nikki Bella has not wrestled since 2022, she has kept the door open to compete again once her son gets a bit older. She was asked on the red carpet about returning to the WWE with her twin sister Brie Bella and bringing back The Bella Twins as a team. In response, the elder Bella teased the idea and noted that she could be scouting for competition.

In early 2023, it seemed that Brie and Nikki Bella had a major fallout with the WWE upon getting dropped from the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw. However, there’s a “never say never” saying in the pro-wrestling circuit that played its part in the saga as we now await The Bella Twins to possibly resurface on WWE programming for one final stint.