WWE Universe was happy to see a familiar face in Nikki Bella during the Monday Night Raw Netflix premiere episode that went down from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. While a legend like Hulk Hogan was booed by the audience, the presence of the ever-charming former WWE Diva was greeted with loud cheers from the fans who were seemingly back on board with the WWE.

Currently going by the name of Nikki Garcia, Nikki Bella was officially welcomed back into the WWE family on Monday night during the Raw on Netflix premiere in Los Angeles after she first appeared on the red carpet ahead of the show. She was further shown on the Raw episode, as a WWE legend who waved at the audience and also did her signature entrance pose.

NIKKI BELLA MIGHT BE THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QadK3kgsfw — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 7, 2025

Nikki Bella was seated at ringside beside the newly become WWE Women’s Champion from Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton. The two also posed at the backstage area for a photo-op. The returnee also was seen posing for pictures with active WWE talents like the inaugural WWE Women’s US Champion Chelsea Green and Lyra Valkyria. Plus, the former WWE Divas including Natalya, Maryse, and Michelle McCool were also seen in a group photo.

GUYSSSSSS THE DIVAS ARE BACKKK pic.twitter.com/BoPfWAQ9gt — 𝓜. (@MissBellaOrton) January 7, 2025

Nikki Bella decided to leave WWE in 2023 with Brie Bella

As of this writing, it’s unclear whether Nikki Bella has signed a Legends Deal with WWE or it was just a one-off appearance in the company that made her a Hall of Famer. The last time she was scheduled to attend a WWE event, plans fell through and it also marked her departure from the company, altogether.

The Bella Twins were originally slated to appear at the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary/XXX show in January 2023. They were ultimately booked to promote the premiere of “Nikki Bella Says I Do” reality TV series but that segment was called off from the episode and so was their appearance.

In the aftermath, Nikki Bella and her sister, Brie Bella commented on Instagram about the lack of women’s representation during the Raw 30 broadcast. A couple of months later in March 2023, on their podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, the two WWE Legends announced that they and WWE had mutually agreed to not renew their contracts. Since then, they have been going by the Garcia last names.