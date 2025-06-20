For the first time since 2018, Nikki Bella entered an active storyline on WWE programming, en route to the 2025 Evolution premium live event. Spending most time in the WWE Divas locker room, the veteran female wrestler returned to be part of the new generation of WWE superstars and had admittedly met the nicest person ever among them.

Resurfacing on WWE programming on the June 9 episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix in her hometown of Phoenix, Nikki Bella met familiar as well as fresh faces in the locker room. During a new episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, she heaped special praise on the current superstars of the WWE, which include WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Natalya Neidhart.

Proceeding in the conversation, Nikki Bella mentioned Ripley to be a nice person, while she also found Cathy Kelley to be humorous,

“Rhea Ripley is the nicest person ever. She’s just so cool, just the sweetest, and just so beautiful. There was even a few of us talking about it, but she’s just so sweet. And I just love Cathy Kelley. She’s hilarious, so sweet. Scarlett, you realize what a great character Scarlet is because she’s so sweet and what she can play.”

Nikki Bella showered praise on current WWE female roster members

Backstage on WWE Raw on her first night in a while, Nikki Bella snapped a photo with IYO SKY, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri, which was later shared to social media by The Genius of the Sky. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, being around Natalya gave her a nostalgic feeling as the two not only co-starred on Total Divas but also frequently worked together in the ring throughout the 2010s.

Speaking on the podcast, Nikki Bella also commented on Natalya’s latest tag team partner on Raw, Maxxine Dupri as she sounded confident of The American Alpha becoming a huge star in WWE, due to her bubbly personality. She also praised the WWE women’s world champion IYO SKY, being an incredibly beautiful talent on the roster.

Sharing screen space with Dupri, SKY, and Natalya on Raw, Nikki Bella jumped into a feud with Liv Morgan after the latter confronted her in the ring. The two were reportedly set to compete in a match at the Evolution premium live event. However, Morgan’s injury scrapped that match from the PLE.