A major storyline tended to begin on WWE Raw following Nikki Bella’s return to WWE Raw programming, a week ago. Liv Morgan was the fresh opponent to be pitted against the WWE Hall of Famer, with follow-up reports claiming that the two are on a collision course at the all-women PLE night set for July. However, Morgan’s injury put an abrupt halt to the storyline.

Nikki Bella was also advertised to appear on the June 16, 2025, episode of WWE Raw, with WWE even promoting her return with a graphic. Bella herself hyped up her presence on the show on Instagram. But fans in Green Bay were left confused as to why she never showed up. Now the reason for her absence has been revealed, and it’s tied directly to Liv Morgan’s legitimate shoulder injury.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer discussed the injury situation of Morgan. They affirmed that Nikki was always supposed to be involved in a segment with Morgan on WWE Raw until the injury forced WWE to make last-minute changes to her appearance.

“It’s Not A Quick In And Out,” Nikki Bella On Her Returning 2025 Tenure In WWE

WWE Raw: Plans quickly changed after Liv Morgan’s injury

Meltzer further clarified that Nikki had technically appeared the week prior on WWE Raw and that the wording and promotion still made it seem like her appearance was set for the June 16 episode. The assumption is that she could feature in an angle after Morgan’s match with Sane was over. But the entire appearance was scrapped.

“I think she was probably going to be involved in whatever they were doing with Liv, but since Liv got injured, the entire thing got scrapped. That’s my presumption,” Alvarez dissected the injury and the subsequent changes on WWE Raw. “She could’ve at least done a promo. I think the whole segment changed due to Liv’s injury.”

Morgan was competing in a regular singles match on WWE Raw against Kairi Sane, but the match was called off after just minutes of action after Morgan took a bad bump and left the ring, clutching her arm. Later, confirmations claim that Morgan is currently dealing with a dislocated shoulder, putting the presumed match against Nikki Bella in jeopardy. There’s no update on the future of the women’s tag team titles held by Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.