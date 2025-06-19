Being one of the cornerstone figures of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan was expected to compete in a high-profile match at the upcoming Evolution premium live event. Unfortunately, she suffered a legitimate shoulder injury on this past Monday’s Raw this week, and she won’t be able to make it to the PLE. Rather, she’d require surgery to get sidelined.

PWInsider first reported that the top WWE Superstar will have to go under the knife after suffering a dislocated shoulder on Raw. Sean Ross Sapp also provided a follow-up on Fightful Select that the word within WWE is that “Liv Morgan’s injury will require surgery.” It was also noted that she will likely miss a number of months for her shoulder injury.

Previous reports cast doubt on WWE’s planning around the all-women Evolution event depending on how long Liv Morgan would remain out of action. With the surgery reports coming out, she’s certainly not returning to the scene for weeks, if not months. Hence, a lot of reshuffling is expected around the Evolution PLE card.

WWE Evolution 2025: PLE Card Plans To Start From Scratch After Liv Morgan Injury

Liv Morgan confirmedly suffered a dislocated shoulder on Raw

Liv Morgan suffered the injury in a singles match with Kairi Sane on this week’s Raw from Green Bay as Sane grabbed her leg for a takedown. After hitting the mat hard, she immediately rolled out of the ring, clutching her arm. Once Raw came back from a commercial break, Michael Cole announced that one-half of the champion had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

This is the second time in Liv Morgan’s career that she’s suffered a shoulder injury. Previously, she had to take a long hiatus with a shoulder injury in 2023. The 31-year-old Superstar later credited the injury for positively helping her WWE career. She currently holds the tag titles with Raquel Rodriguez, but the injury should force the duo to vacate those.

For the time being, it’s tough to predict how much TV time Liv Morgan will miss due to her shoulder injury. Before this Monday night, she was going to be involved in a feud with Nikki Bella (and perhaps the returning Brie Bella) to culminate in a match at next month’s Evolution. But in changed circumstances due to the injury, the earlier plans are reportedly no longer in place.