WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled for next weekend, marking the first time that the event will emanate across two nights. This format essentially affirms the involvement of more star power and matches on the card. Since Nikki Bella has recently appeared on WWE programming for Evolution premium live event and beyond, fans expect her to be inserted into the PLE match card in some capacity.

To address her status at WWE SummerSlam 2025, Nikki Bella has now opened up and noted that it’s unlikely that she will be in attendance at the show, despite it being earlier confirmed that she would be in the host city, alongside her sister, Brie Bella. That being said, the Bella Army shouldn’t be very hopeful about seeing their idol perform on the card of the show.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Nikki Bella opened up about her current WWE run and how she’s approaching things during this comeback phase of her career at a point when she wants to reestablish herself as a regular roster member. She openly admitted that her status at WWE SummerSlam 2025 is up in the air, especially after she missed this week’s episode of Raw.

Despite the uncertainty, Nikki Bella made it clear she’s enjoying herself in the WWE again upon her comeback, irrespective of the role that she’s been appointed for on television. It was further revealed that she wasn’t needed in WWE SummerSlam 2025 builds this week on Raw, and so she went to the Happy Gilmore premiere instead. But she isn’t depressed about missing the show.

“I’m having so much fun in everything I do. Even at WWE, I’m not always on Raw and that’s okay because I’m just having a lot of fun,” Nikki Bella clarified on not being needed at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

“I wanted to be on Raw this past week but they didn’t need me so I went to the Happy Gilmore premiere. I’m just happy for whatever I get when I’m there. I love the locker room, I love being a part of things. It’s such a great place to be.”

Nikki Bella has been active lately on WWE programming, including a battle royal appearance at WWE Evolution and a singles contest on Raw in the post-PLE episode against Chelsea Green to pick up a win. This match indicated that she was likely to be involved in the WWE SummerSlam 2025 builds, but then she was dropped from Raw, this week, meaning that WWE doesn’t have imminent plans reserved for her at the show.