A week ahead of WWE Summerslam 2025, several new announcements were made around the premium live event, including the distinctions between night one and two, as this would be the first time that the biggest event of the summer is spread across two nights, following the footsteps of Wrestlemania.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match is the latest inclusion on the match card of WWE Summerslam 2025, and it will be a six-pack TLC challenge with the champions defending against five teams at a time in a No-DQ environment.

As announced during the closing segment of Friday’s SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks will defend the WWE Tag titles against five teams in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at the PLE against The Street Profits, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade & Rey Fenix, and Fraxiom.

A chaotic brawl broke out on Smackdown between the six teams following a Wyatt Sicks vs. Andrade-Rey Fenix title match in the main event, leading to the General Manager, Nick Aldis, announcing the TLC bout. It was not specified by him which night of the WWE SummerSlam 2025 card the match will be assigned to.

WWE Smackdown: Title Match Set For August 1 Episode Following Return

In a special episode of WWE Raw Recap edition, dubbed as the SummerSlam Match Reveal Show on YouTube ahead of Friday’s WWE SmackDown, hosts Sam Roberts and Megan Morant officially announced both Night 1 and Night 2 of WWE SummerSlam 2025 card. During the episode, it was also announced that Sami Zayn will wrestle a tiebreaker match with Karrion Kross at the PLE.

WWE SummerSlam 2025: The Rock’s Status Revealed For Biggest Summer PLE

Zayn defeated Kross at WWE Night of Champions in June in Saudi Arabia, but Kross got the win back on this past Monday’s WWE Raw after Scarlett distracted the referee, allowing him to target Zayn’s injured ribs. Thus, the rubber match was set up, which is eyebrow-raising to many as Kross gets another singles match in a high-caliber WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night One Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)