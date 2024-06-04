Nikki Bella has been a prominent figure in the world of professional wrestling and entertainment for the better part of the last decade. Alongside her twin sister Brie, collectively known as the Bella Twins in WWE, they have dominated the women’s roster at one point. But injury reasons and their desire to grow up a family sidelined both of them from in-ring competition.

Nikki Bella retired from the ring due to neck and spine issues in 2018 before totally leaving the company in 2023 after their contracts expired as she opted to pursue new ventures away from the company. This persuasion could involve a new association with the All Elite Wrestling promotion but then family life again barred the elder Bella from doing so.

In an episode of their podcast, Nikki Bella revealed that she had seriously considered joining WWE’s rival promotion, AEW after watching Mercedes Mone arriving at the company. But she ultimately decided against approaching AEW President and CEO Tony Khan since her family and son remain the priority over her wrestling aspirations.

Nikki Bella has plans to join All Elite Wrestling after Matteo gets older

Although the WWE Hall of Famer backed down from making a tough decision, Nikki Bella hinted that once her son Matteo gets older, she and Brie might consider a return to wrestling by possibly joining AEW, as they both feel they have one more run left in them.

Addressing the situation with Tim Battle and Eli on the Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan expressed his excitement about signing Nikki Bella to his roster. Citing tons of respect for Nikki and her sister Brie, she called them a part of his family, and believed that the newly turned Garcia Twins would add a lot of value to his company AEW and they would receive a warm welcome if they do consider joining,

“They’re like family to us because Bryan is like a part of my family, and that means Bri and Nicole part of the family. So I have so much respect for both of them, and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here any time. That was so great to hear. It means the world, and I just like both of them so much.”