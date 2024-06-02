As much as WWE Universe would love to have their favorite Natalya Neidhart to be present on weekly television for several years to follow, that’s probably not going to happen, as of this writing. One of the most veteran talents from the current roster is probably finishing things up with the company, this month.

There have been tons of discussions around Becky Lynch’s WWE future as her current deal with the company came to an end, last night. Away from the limelight, the longest-tenured WWE women’s superstar is also approaching the end of her current contract. Natalya Neidhart is that name whose WWE deal will expire early next month, according to the reports of PWInsider.

It was further revealed that despite her longstanding relationship with the WWE, discussions about a new deal with Natalya Neidhart have been notably absent until recently. As of 2-3 weeks ago, no initial talks between the two parties were noticed which subsequently hinted at a departure. It was further fueled up since the Canadian star herself teased competing in future matches outside the company.

Natalya Neidhart comes from an enriched family legacy which was further accompanied by her impressive in-ring skills and her role as a company ambassador through all these years and these have drawn surprise from various sources.

Natalya Neidhart’s husband remains a top producer in the WWE

It should also be added that Natalya Neidhart’s husband, TJ Wilson remains a top producer for the WWE who played a pivotal role in organizing the much-talked Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan steel cage match on this past episode of Raw.

The wrestling community is also ecstatic to know more about Wilson’s stance if his wife can’t secure a new contract with the WWE in the end. A WWE source, however, implied that the situation is there to take time and finalize a new deal as negotiations remain ongoing.

Natalya Neidhart started her journey in the WWE by signing a developmental contract with the company in 2007. She held the SmackDown Women’s Championship, WWE Divas Championship, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Her impressive resume also includes starring in the Total Divas reality series and six Guinness World Records earned during her tenure.