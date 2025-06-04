The WWE Total Divas reality TV show ran from 2013 to 2019 on the E! Network, featuring a plethora of female WWE Superstars in the cast. The show aired in a phase when women were given only a limited time on the main WWE shows, giving them an opportunity to showcase themselves to the mainstay scene and thereby draw more audience to WWE programming.

As such, WWE Total Divas was always focused on connecting with the fans by showing more personality, and it also contributed to the Women’s Evolution becoming even bigger, down the road. With some of the OG members of the original cast of the show coming back together under the WWE banner, there has been a subtle call about rebooting the TV show.

The Bella Twins were a significant part of WWE Total Divas from beginning to end, and they openly talked about the possibility of bringing it back. Talking in an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella first mentioned that people wanted it back. It was noted by her that a set of random people she met at WWE World at Wrestlemania 41 weekend have shown interest in the show’s return.

“Trin said something good. She goes, ‘We’re all going through something different.’ I was like, ‘You know, we really are,’ and ‘Sex and the City’ did it. They have ‘And Just Like That,’ so ‘WWE Total Divas,’ like we bring those vibes, but then you bring some of the newbies,” Nikki added, as another cast member, Naomi, mentioned the same.

Possible cast revealed for WWE Total Divas reboot season

Moving depth into the conversation, Brie Bella was asked which three ‘newbies’ she would want to be on the new iteration of WWE Total Divas, and she named Bianca Belair, Maxxine Dupri, and Chelsea Green as the names who would be fitting enough to join themselves. Nikki then also mentioned the ‘OGs’ being much needed for the show’s revival,

“Okay, so we first go to the original, original that are here now. You, me, Naomi and Nattie, Trin, and then I would add in Nia Jax, and then I would maybe do a secret surprise and bring in Paige. I think Paige, Nia Jax, you, me, Nattie and Trin, we all are bringing something different to the table right now.”

Following their success with WWE Total Divas, The Bella Twins, especially Nikki Bella found more success on mainstream TV shows. The elder Bella co-hosted “Barmageddon” on USA Network, a series already renewed for a second season. The twins have also starred in their own spin-off series, “Total Bellas,” and other reality shows like “Twin Love.”

Giving viewers an inside look into the lives of female WWE wrestlers in and out of the company, WWE Total Divas from July 28, 2013, to December 10, 2019, on E! Network. These nine seasons were later available on WWE’s on-demand streaming service, WWE Network until it was discontinued.