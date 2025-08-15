Blake Monroe has only started her journey on WWE NXT with her bonafide heel persona, feuding with the juggernaut present on the roster that’s Jordynne Grace. The two are polar opposites in ring appearances, and they do not like each other at all. It seemed like they would co-exist as Monroe sided with Grace in the first few weeks of her WWE days.

At that time, Grace was battling with WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne and her Fatal Influence stable, with Monroe backing her up momentarily. This was only before Monroe would turn on Grace during the latter’s title match against Jayne at Evolution, leading Jayne to retain her championship belt.

Since then, Grace has been trying to rip Monroe apart for her misdeed, while the latter still has the upper-hand by injuring Grace’s neck. This could be added with some controversial shots of Grace’s appearance during her days as a bodybuilder. Those earlier shots have become pale in comparison to Monroe’s most recent shot on social media.

Taking to X in the early hours of last night, the former Mariah May from All Elite Wrestling responded to a tweet from WWE Music Group’s account, which was promoting Grace’s new theme song, “Win.” Monroe stated that “Lose” would be a more appropriate title for the WWE NXT Superstar’s song, “given her track record.”

Lose would be a more apt name given her track record https://t.co/NKrW1SCL2t — blakey ♡ (@BlakeMonroeWWE) August 13, 2025

WWE NXT career highlight for Jordynne Grace since jump from TNA

Coming out of the TNA Knockouts Division territory, Grace certainly can’t be touted to be a loser as she’s a three-time champion in that company who also ruled the roost of the women’s wrestling scene for quite a few years. As for her days on WWE NXT, Grace has won 6 out of her last 10 matches and wrestled to a no-contest in a match against Jaida Parker in April.

However, Monroe could be right about Grace when it comes to big-time matches. Grace was unable to beat Jayne at Evolution, which was the final shot for the WWE NXT women’s title for her. Previously, she also came up short in title matches against Stephanie Vaquer, first in a fatal-4-way match back at Stand & Deliver, and again at Battleground in May.