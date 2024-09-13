One of the most popular female professional wrestlers of all time, Nikki Bella is going through a downward phase in her personal life. Most recently, she has filed for divorce from her husband Artem Chigvintsev after two years of marriage. The confirmation has come through the reports of TMZ which previously gave updates about her search for appointing a lawyer with the intention of a divorce filing.

This move came just two weeks after Artem’s arrest on August 29 for felony domestic violence, following an alleged attack on Nikki Bella that left her with visible injuries. The search for a divorce lawyer was immediately done after the arrest while the needed paperwork in court was filed on Wednesday.

In more updates from TMZ, it’s been revealed that Nikki Bella is seeking legal and physical custody of her 4-year-old son, Matteo, as she wants to move along in life after getting a divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. The filing for divorce was lodged citing irreconcilable differences between the two while August 29 was marked as the date of separation.

Nikki Bella open to allow Artem visit his son Matteo

That was the same day Artem was arrested for felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. In the divorce documents, Nikki Bella also requested that the court block the ability to award spousal support to either party. As for the duo’s son Matteo, who turned 4 in July, the former WWE Superstar is seeking primary custody but she will be open to allowing Artem the visitation rights.

Artem Chigvintsev’s recent arrest for domestic violence didn’t come as a complete surprise to those who are close to him and Nikki Bella. People attached to them affirmed the couple’s relationship to be “volatile.” The friends of the couple were aware of verbal arguments between the couple but they hadn’t heard of any physical fights until this late August incident.

It became public after Artem himself called 911 requesting medical assistance for the alleged victim, only to cancel the request minutes later. The police arrived on the scene, anyway, and arrested Chigvintsev as the alleged attacker. Formal charges have yet to be filed against him, but the case has since been turned over to prosecutors.