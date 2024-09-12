Following the domestic battery incident that was reported a couple of weeks ago, Nikki Bella was reportedly in search of a divorce lawyer to make her next move. Now, it’s evident that she’s moving to separation from her husband Artem Chigvintsev through a divorce filing in the court possibly in a California court.

TMZ has thoroughly brought out reports of Nikki Bella’s personal situation with her husband since the latter’s arrest. The latest information coming out of the outlet suggests that she filed for divorce, yesterday, two weeks after her husband was arrested due to felony corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant.

TMZ has also given updates that Nikki Bella has retained divorce attorney Evan Craig Itzkowitz for the court proceedings. This comes after the outlet has already reported on September 3 that the former professional wrestling was looking for a lawyer since the incident, to file for divorce.

“We All Set Boundaries For Ourselves,” WWE’s The Bella Twins Revisits Their Hooters Days

Nikki Bella’s husband received bail after the arrest situation

Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest for domestic violence in Yountville, California also known as Napa Valley came as a shocker, two weeks ago. According to the initial report released through TMZ, Chigvintsev was arrested, and thereafter booked into Napa County Jail on Thursday morning on a felony domestic battery charge and the “victim in the case has asked for total confidentiality.”

A new tweet by TMZ on X has revealed the audio clip of the 911 call made during the happening to public attention. According to the dispatcher describing the situation, Chigvintsev mentioned that Nikki Bella had thrown shoes at him, which may have escalated the intensity of the situation.

WWE’s Nikki Bella Spotted Without Wedding Ring After Husband Artem Chigvintsev’s Arrest

Artem has since been released from custody and he’s staying separately from the ex-WWE Superstar who’s in possession of their Napa Valley house in California. No public statement has come regarding the incident from either of them.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev first met in 2017 after they were paired together on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. They started dating in 2018 and then gave birth to their son Matteo in 2020 and thereafter, tied the knot in 2022, just days before celebrating their second wedding anniversary.