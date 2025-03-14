One of the most discussed topics from this year’s WWE Royal Rumble was the return of Nikki Bella after a gap of almost three years. Performing in the women’s Rumble match at the WWE premium live event, she easily brought back nostalgia for her global fanbase and she wants to continue with more such giving to her fans in the future.

In recent times, there have long been speculations over Nikki Bella getting more involved in WWE programming, especially during the Wrestlemania season. Even Brie Bella herself mentioned how she’s interested to be back inside the squared circle after seeing her sister’s comeback in competition.

Nikki Bella inspired by Mildred Burke biopic for a WWE return

Moving on, Nikki Bella has now proceeded to firmly mention that she plans on having a longer in-ring stint with the WWE while the exact timespan still being unknown. Speaking on the latest edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, the elder Bella spoke about her future return which will be inspired through the recently released Mildred Burke biopic, ‘Queen Of The Ring’.

“I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something. I don’t know when, I don’t know the story, but it’s going to happen. Watching that [movie], it made me feel like what I did when I broke my neck. I had moments of, ‘No, this isn’t going to be career ending, I’m going to come back,” noted Nikki Bella (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Nikki Bella was the final entrant of the women’s Royal Rumble 2025, arriving at number 30 in an attempt to seize a Wrestlemania moment. She was among the final four but was eventually eliminated by Nia Jax. Another returnee of the match, Charlotte Flair emerged to be the winner, last eliminating Roxanne Perez.

Many believed that Nikki Bella might make uninterrupted appearances on WWE programming following the Rumble appearance but she took it slow on getting involved in the comeback process. Away from the wrestling scene for a long time, she rather joined Natalya Neidhart’s Hart Dungeon 2.0 training school to get off the ring rust.