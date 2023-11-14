Veteran Nikki Bella Snubbed On November 13 Episode Of WWE Raw

Nikki Bella has always been considered a pioneer in the history of professional wrestling who entirely performed for the WWE during her career. She was discovered by the WWE during the FCW days in the late 2000s before finally becoming a wrestling performer in the company. Down the road, she proved her veteran instincts alongside her twin sister Brie Bella before finally parting ways, earlier this year.

Both Brie and Nikki Bella were under WWE Legend contracts after retiring from in-ring competition in the late 2010s. They have mostly been used as the brand ambassadors of the WWE until their deal with the company was up. The entrepreneurs then decided not to renew the contracts as they wanted to build their own identities. This apparently cost a snub during the latest episode of Raw.

Nikki Bella wasn’t mentioned on Raw for Barmageddon promotions

On the Monday Night Raw November 13 episode, Michael Cole presented a promo for Barmageddon show, airing on the USA Network at 11 PM Eastern Time. The commercials airing on the USA prominently feature Nikki Bella prominently as the co-host. But then Cole’s plug-in neglected to mention the WWE Hall of Famer as he focused on Blake Shelton as the sole host.

This was a first-time instance on WWE shows as the company would rather love to hype Nikki Bella’s mainstream appearances for over a decade. WWE has this nag of dropping names of stars who are no longer associated with them and the elder Bella appears to be one of those names. WWE Hall of Famer Edge has recently been removed from WWE intro after his arrival at All Elite Wrestling.

Back in January of this year, Nikki Bella openly expressed disappointment over WWE snubbing their women performers for the 30th anniversary of Raw. Since then, she’s shared a tension-filled relationship with the WWE. Even after her contract expired. WWE owns the trademark for the “Bella” name, and this is the reason why she is going by the name Nikki Garcia.

Reports of disagreements were there between WWE and Nikki Bella alongside Brie as they voiced criticism of WWE’s treatment toward women wrestlers. In response to address the problem, WWE has recently uplifted the status of those female talents who are reportedly booked to compete in the second-ever WarGames Matches on the main roster.