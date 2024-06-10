Emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, NXT Battleground 2024 was a historic occasion for the WWE audience as they got to witness a cross-promotional match between Roxanne Perez and TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace. Also, the show crowned the first-ever Women’s North American Champion in another historic moment.

The opening match of NXT Battleground 2024 was contested for this inaugural title where Kelani Jordan defeated Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and “Michin” Mia Yim in a Ladder Match to become the maiden NXT Women’s North American Champion and create history.

With every woman for herself, the six participants created utter chaos and memorable spots in this match at NXT Battleground 2024. In one of those, Sol Ruca hit her Sol Snatcher finisher twice, once off the top ropes. In another such segment, all five participants threw Lash Legend out of the ring and onto a ladder outside the ring.

The finishing sequence involved Michin climbing the ladder as Jordan prevented her from doing so and further dispatched her by delivering a split-legged moonsault. She then climbed another ladder and unhooked the North American Title hanging high above the ring to become the first-ever champion and write her name in the history books at NXT Battleground 2024.

NXT Battleground 2024: Carmelo Hayes congratulated her girlfriend after historic win

Following this win at NXT Battleground 2024, Kelani Jordan’s real-life boyfriend, former NXT North American Champion and current SmackDown star Carmelo Hayes, took to his X handle to send her a heartfelt message which stated the following,

“CHILLS! So proud of this girl. Legit hardest worker I know. She gonna set the bar high with that title!! #AChamp #FirstEver #NXTBattleground.”

The Women’s NXT North American Championship was revealed for the first time at NXT Stand & Deliver PLE on April 6 during the WrestleMania 40 weekend. Later that month, the general manager Ava announced the six-woman ladder match for NXT Battleground 2024.

A combine took place to determine the top twelve contenders for the mid-card title. Featuring those twelve, six qualifying matches went down on weekly NXT TV with the aforementioned six participants advancing to NXT Battleground 2024 by winning their respective qualifying matches. On the flip side, Thea Hail, Brinley Reece, Izzi Dame, Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, and Wren Sinclair ended up losing.