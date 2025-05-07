By the end of this month, WWE announced a takeover week in Tampa, Florida, which will feature the NXT Battleground 2025 premium live event alongside Saturday Night’s Main Event, Monday Night Raw, and a weekly episode of NXT on four consecutive nights. On last night’s episode of NXT on The CW, multiple match announcements were made regarding the upcoming PLE.

Myles Borne won a 25-Man Battle Royal on the May 6 episode of NXT, and he will now face Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at NXT Battleground 2025. Elias (now known as Elijah in TNA) returned to WWE TV for this match.

Notably, Borne’s No Quarter Catch Crew teammate Charlie Dempsey wanted to take this title shot away from him by enforcing his leadership in the No Quarter Clutch Crew faction, but Borne later led Dempsey into a precarious position in a backstage segment with Oba Femi also being present. Borne was again confirmed to receive the NXT Battleground 2025 title shot in this segment, while Dempsey will now face Femi in a non-title matchup on next week’s WWE NXT.

Then in the main event of NXT, Jordynne Grace defeated Giulia to become the new number-one contender to Stephanie Vaquer’s NXT Women’s Championship, and will thus challenge Vaquer at NXT Battleground 2025. Grace delivered a stiff back elbow to Giulia before planting her with the Juggernaut Driver for the pin-fall win. The Champion and Challenger then ended Tuesday’s episode with a faceoff in the ring.

For the time being, Joe Hendry and Trick Williams have been feuding by appearing on both TNA and NXT programming in recent weeks. This led NXT GM Ava to make the TNA Championship match official for NXT Battleground 2025 with the champion Hendry defending against Trick. Furthermore, the duo will also meet in a contract signing segment for the match on next week’s NXT episode.

WWE NXT Battleground 2025 PLE match card

NXT Battleground 2025 WWE premium live event takes place Sunday, May 25, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, squeezed between Saturday Night’s Main Event and Monday Night Raw at the same venue. The currently announced match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Myles Bourne

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– TNA World Championship Match: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Trick Williams