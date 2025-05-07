As per the confirmation received on the latest bygone episode of WWE NXT on The CW, the TNA World Championship will be defended at the upcoming NXT Battleground premium live event. But the match will be made, official once the contract signing goes down on WWE’s developmental brand show set for next week.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is confirmed to defend his title against Trick Williams at Battleground, and now the contract signing segment between these two to make the match official has been announced for the Tuesday, May 13 WWE NXT episode.

For the time being, Hendry and Williams have been feuding by appearing on both TNA and NXT programming in recent weeks. This led WWE NXT GM Ava to make their Battleground bout official on this week’s episode where the faction Darkstate defeated TNA World Champion Joe Hendry, and NXT Tag Team Champions Hank Walker & Tank Ledge in a six-man tag team match.

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi will also be seen in action on next week’s episode in a non-title bout against Charlie Dempsey. Dempsey’s No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Myles Borne has ended up winning a number-one contender’s battle royal on last night’s episode to earn a title shot at Femi that goes down at Battleground.

In a follow-up backstage segment, Dempsey attempted to claim the title shot as his own in a backstage segment with Borne and Femi. Borne retained the title shot, while Dempsey inadvertently inserted himself into a one-on-one match with Femi on next week’s WWE NXT in an attempt to prove his caliber. Also, in the third match announced for the show, Wes Lee will go one-on-one with Tony D’Angelo.

WWE NXT May 13 Episode Match Card

WWE NXT May 13 episode airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on The CW, and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– TNA Championship contract signing for NXT Battleground featuring TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and challenger Trick Williams

– NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. Charlie Dempsey in a non-title match

– Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo