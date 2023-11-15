WWE NXT Deadline 2023: Main Event Championship Match Set Featuring Main Roster Star

The next stop for WWE’s NXT brand will be next month’s NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event where the two Iron Survivor Challenge matches will serve as special attractions. Additionally, there will be another main event attraction on the show where the NXT Championship will be on the line and that match was confirmed during the latest episode of NXT.

In the main event of the December 14 episode of WWE NXT, Baron Corbin defeated the returning Wes Lee in a singles competition. Dominik Mysterio appeared out of nowhere at the end of the match and pushed Corbin out of the way to digest the finishing maneuver delivered by Lee.

Lee hammered away on Doninik outside the ring and headed back in the ring where Corbin was waiting with an End of Days for the pin-fall win. It was after the match that the upcoming title match for NXT Deadline 2023 was confirmed.

Even after picking up the win, Corbin continued beating down Lee but Ilja Dragunov’s music hit and he ran down to the ring to take down Corbin. He went for the Torpedo Moskau finisher but Corbin countered it into an End of Days and planted him on the mat. Corbin stood tall in the segment but enough gasps were left for Ilja as took the mic and threw down the challenge for NXT Deadline 2023.

Dragunov has been a former NXT UK Champion and he is currently enjoying his first run as the NXT Champion since defeating Hayes at NXT No Mercy on September 30. NXT Deadline 2023 will mark his second title defense since winning the belt. On the flip side, Corbin has never held the NXT Championship and he’s back on the NXT brand in the first place to make a name for himself by winning this belt.

WWE NXT Deadline 2023 Match Card

NXT Deadline 2023 premium live event takes place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut on Saturday, December 9. The updated match card for the PLE stands as follows,

– NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Baron Corbin

– Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Dijak vs. Trick Williams vs. 3 More TBD

– Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lash Legend vs. 3 More TBD