WWE NXT: New Champions Crowned After Staged Walkout On November 14 Episode

Just a few weeks ago, new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions were crowned after Chase U pulled off a shocking win over the former champions. Over on the latest episode of NXT, Chase U was caught in an off-guard situation after a walkout of a certain of portion of themselves which allowed the same titles to be changed hands, again.

During the November 14 episode of WWE NXT, Chase U’s student section, influenced by Jacy Jayne’s plotting, staged a walkout on their leader and left their usual section on their audience. Thus, Andre Chase and Duke Hudson’s NXT Tag Team Championship defense against Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, came as an unsuccessful one.

It was near the end of the match that things got rough for Andre Chase’s stable as The Chase U section walked out of the building in protest of an unknown scandal going on within the University.

D’Angelo got the tag in but Chase connected with a boot on his jaw. He followed it up with a Side Russian Leg Sweep and Chase U stomps, but D’Angelo countered with a spinebuster and tagged in Stacks. The Chase U Family then delivered a double German Suplex for the pin to win. Thus, Tony and Stacks became the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

The former tag team champion, Jacy Jayne was set to meet WWE NXT head honcho “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels as Chase U leader Andre Chase is currently under an investigation. Chase U won the titles at the NXT Halloween Havoc edition, just weeks ago but they will now be mentioned as the former champions. With this, The Family has now become the sixth only team in the NXT’s history to win the gold, twice.

In more news from this week’s WWE NXT, the third brand went through dual tapings in order to give talent a week off for Thanksgiving. It was revealed that now that NXT secured a TV deal that will go through a five-year tenure with The CW Network. That being said, the HBK-run brand will go strong and will also offer flexibility to the talents as much as possible.