Over the past few years, NXT Deadline has been the final WWE premium live event in the calendar given how the company has scrapped any main roster PLEs in December. This year, an NBC special has been confirmed for the month which raises the speculations regarding the NXT PLE which is yet to be confirmed, as of this writing.

During an update from Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp reported that NXT Deadline will be happening, this year, but the date of the PLE hasn’t been nailed down just yet. It was further affirmed that the location is also up in the air but fans should still expect this event to go down in December,

“For those asking about NXT Deadline, we have heard that the event is tentatively planned, but a date has yet to be confirmed by us. One source speculated the event could be during the first or second week of December.”

WWE NXT has been on a roll as of late since their move to THE CW Network, earlier this year. They have conducted a couple of episodes outside the known PC territory in Florida with one such show being reserved this coming Wednesday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Time will tell where NXT Deadline will be located in the near future.

NXT Deadline PLE started on WWE programming from 2022 onward

2022 marked the first year for NXT Deadline. That show went down on December 10 in Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center while the 2023 edition event took place in Bridgeport, Connecticut on December 9. In the headliner of that show, Ilja Dragunov successfully defended the NXT Title against the recently released WWE Superstar Baron Corbin.

There are times for the buildup of the NXT Deadline as we await further confirmations while also gearing up for the unique NXT 2300 episode based on the ECW nostalgia acts. NXT is coming off the annual Halloween Havoc PLE that went down in late October from Hershey, Pennsylvania.

It should also be noted that NXT Deadline has also hosted the Iron Survivor Match in each of its editions. Both the matches from the Men’s and Women’s divisions will be held to determine the number-one contenders for the NXT and NXT Women’s Championships, respectively.