Nostalgia acts will be on full display during the latest coming episode of NXT which is also being dubbed as WWE NXT 2300. A special weekly episode of NXT programming will be emanating from the infamous ECW Arena in Philadelphia, this Wednesday night to set up a TV battle with All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite programming.

Hence, for the right reasons, WWE NXT 2300 will have some special segments on its card with legendary names on board for the show. WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has been confirmed to make an appearance and we now know his possible involvement on the show following the latest match announcement.

A new match has been added to the lineup of WWE NXT 2300 where Je’Von Evans will take on Wes Lee. The confirmation was expected after Evans left last week’s NXT Tag Team title match to brawl with the former NXT North American Champion, backstage, leaving his partner, Cedric Alexander, alone to face Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

It should be noted that Rob Van Dam was also present on the show and he admittedly wanted to be part of WWE NXT 2300, this Wednesday night. NXT GM Ava asked RVD to leave it up to her in regard to his assigned role. Then during the brawl between Wes Lee and Je’Von Evans, RVD came in and said he had a great idea for next week. He left without saying much as Lee and Evans continued their brawl to end the show.

Now that Evans vs. Lee has been announced for WWE NXT 2300, it’s assumed that RVD will be involved in this match in some capacity with the official confirmation yet to be revealed. Apart from RVD, this show will have multiple ECW originals in attendance in different roles including Bubba Ray Dudley in the main event and Dawn Marie to be the referee in the hardcore match between Lola Vice and Jaida Parker.

WWE NXT 2300 episode match card

WWE NXT 2300 episode is scheduled for next Wednesday, November 6 at the 2300 Arena FKA ECW Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the currently announced match card for the show is given below,

– Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker in a Hardcore Match with Dawn Marie as the Special Guest Referee

– NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade & Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s North American Champion Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazzmyn Nyx) vs. Zaria, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Jordynne Grace & Kelani Jordan

– WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley & NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

– Je’von Evans vs. Wes Lee

– Rob Van Dam, Nunzio and Francine will appear