Three matches for NXT Great American Bash 2025 have been announced on the weekly NXT show on The CW, last night. Alongside a contract signing segment for the TNA world title at Slammiversary has also been placed on the yearly NXT show.

WWE LFG Season One winner Jasper Troy was looking for a rematch at the NXT Championship following a failed attempt three weeks ago against Oba Femi. However, Yoshiki Inamura overcame Troy to earn a shot at Oba Femi during the July 1 episode of NXT and thus earned the right to challenge Femi for the title at NXT Great American Bash 2025.

In another title bout, the Women’s North American Championship will be on the line at NXT Great American Bash 2025, with Sol Ruca defending the title against Izzi Dame. Dame earned a pinfall victory over the champion in a tag team match on this week’s episode to secure the title shot at the PLE.

WWE Evolution 2025: Official Poster Revealed Featuring Legends For All-Women PLE

Also, Blake Monroe, FKA Mariah May, in AEW will make her televised WWE in-ring debut at NXT Great American Bash 2025. After an absence of a week following an ambush by the NXT women’s champion Jacy Jayne and Co., she returned this week to save Jordynne Grace from the heel faction.

It was thereafter announced that Fatal Influence members, Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, will face the team of Monroe and Grace at NXT Great American Bash. Jayne will also defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Grace the next night at the Evolution PLE at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

WWE Survivor Series Reportedly Next Big 4 PLE From Saudi Arabia

WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT Great American Bash 2025, the next premium live event under WWE’s NXT banner, is scheduled for next weekend, that’s on Saturday night, July 12, at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, Georgia, the same day as Saturday Night’s Main Event from WWE’s main roster. The currently confirmed card for the NXT show goes as follows,

– NXT Champion Oba Femi defends against Yoshiki Inamura

– Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca defends against Izzi Dame

– Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley

– TNA Slammiversary World title match contract signing