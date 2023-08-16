During the latest episode of NXT, more matches for NXT Heatwave 2023 have been announced and the card now includes multiple main roster superstars. With the regular appearances on NXT weekly shows, Rhea Ripley and her on-screen boyfriend Dominik have been booked for the special episode.

Rhea Ripley called out Lyra Valkyria and Dragon Lee on the latest episode of NXT in a backstage promo, saying Valkyria should have been happy with Ripley’s endorsement but instead, she had the audacity to kick her in the face. Ripley then asked Dominik Mysterio about heading into NXT Heatwave 2023, next week and challenging Valkyria and Lee where they could work as a team. Mysterio agreed and the challenge was made.

Last week, in the presence of Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio retained his NXT North American Title against Dragon Lee. After the match, Ripley and Dominik taunted Rey which led to Lyra Valkyria arriving at the scene and flattening Ripley with the Black Mass kick. Dragon Lee also attacked Dominik to initiate the match angle for NXT Heatwave 2023.

Baron Corbin set for NXT Heatwave 2023 appearance

Speaking of the upcoming NXT special episode, Baron Corbin will compete in a match after admittedly running Gable Steveson out of town at The Great American Bash. After insulting the rest of the NXT locker room, Von Wagner and Mr. Stone came out to confront him.

Corbin told Stone to give Wagner the microphone as he wanted Wagner to talk to make it in the wrestling business. Wagner said that next week during NXT Heatwave 2023, Corbin could “come out with one of his ten gimmicks” which appeared to be a challenge. The two wanted to get physical but the security guards kept them aside.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2023 Match Card

WWE NXT Heatwave 2023 takes place, next Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the current match card scheduled for the episode is given below:

– NXT Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Wes Lee

– Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

– WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio vs. Lyra Valkyra and Dragon Lee

– NXT Heritage Cup Match: Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Noam Dar

– Baron Corbin vs. Von Wagner