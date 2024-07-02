Giulia took the pro-wrestling industry by storm by joining the WWE and her debut was reportedly happening at NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event in July. However, a sudden injury forced her to get out of action for some time which also forced the WWE to make some changes to their plan and push back her debut match.

After picking up a wrist injury at Marigold wrestling promotion’s inaugural show, Giulia underwent surgery to fix the same and was discharged from the hospital a few days later. Soon after, she was declared to be fit enough to compete at the second event for the Rosssy Ogawa-owned promotion on July 13 which keeps the speculation on about her appearance at NXT Heatwave 2024.

Regarding her WWE status, reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Giulia’s rumored match against Roxanne Perez over the NXT Women’s Championship was scrapped. Sources in Japan and WWE have denied reports of her participation at NXT Heatwave 2024 from the very beginning in the first place.

NXT Heatwave 2024: Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia was canceled

It was further reported that her surgery wouldn’t make her get ready for NXT Heatwave 2024 by that date. Instead, Perez will now face Lola Vice, for her NXT Women’s Championship on that night. Here’s more from the source regarding the Japanese WWE Superstar’s status,

“Regarding Giulia, she is definitely not wrestling Roxanne Perez on the NXT show on 7/7 in Toronto. She and those in Japan (and one source in NXT) had denied the story from the beginning. She is injured and had surgery on her wrist and won’t be ready by that date. She is coming but not until later in the year.”

Before NXT Heatwave 2024, Giulia was also reportedly set for an appearance at Battleground in early June but this was also canceled as she kept on recovering from the injury. Irrespective of her current status, WWE does have a big place to present her as a face to be reckoned with when she does debut on NXT so that she could possibly match up to Asuka’s previous accolades.