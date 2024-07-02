Giulia entering the WWE fray at NXT Stand & Deliver amped up the fans in anticipation of receiving another top-tier talent on the company’s third brand. The expectation is still high around WWE kicking off her career on a major note and possibly giving her the status of Asuka who was unbeatable at one stage of her career. However, a sudden injury put an end to those options.

The wrestling promotion Marigold started its journey with a show titled “Marigold Fields Forever” at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on May 20 where Giulia and Utami Hayashishita squared off against Sareee and Bozilla in a tag team bout to come up short. Following the match, Marigold’s official Twitter account announced that the currently signed WWE star suffered a wrist injury.

Giulia’s Current Status Revealed For NXT Heatwave 2024 WWE PLE

Marigold promotion’s second event will be happening within two weeks and there are rumors about Giulia possibly competing on that show. During the press conference for the show named Summer Destiny event set to take place on July 13th, the star in concerned was asked about her recovery progress as she confirmed that she has full wrist movement and also demonstrated the same to the public.

Giulia further expressed confidence that she should be ready to wrestle on the July 13th show to be conducted by the Rossy Ogawa-owned promotion. She mentioned undergoing a final inspection, and if she receives medical clearance then Marigold Summer Destiny should have her on the card.

Giulia still waiting for medical clearance before Summer Destiny show

Marigold’s official Twitter account also took to the social media platform and noted that this match for the WWE Superstar against Sareee is pending medical clearance,

“Giulia’s participation is pending medical clearance later this week or early next week. If she is cleared, Rossy Ogawa will decide if this match is for the Marigold World Championship.”

Giula herself then took to her Twitter account and confirmed that the final test results for her wrist injury would be available early next week and that the fans need to be patient until then to get a final update,

“It was a press conference between the two countries! The final test results for his wrist injury will be available early next week. Today at the press conference, I wanted to proudly say, “I’m making a comeback!” Sorry, we’re doing everything humanity can do… please wait a little longer. Everyone, pray! Sareee, you should pray too!”

WWE officials were also hopeful about receiving Giulia on the card of the next WWE NXT premium live event set for July 7, Heatwave 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as part of the Money in the Bank weekend. But in changed circumstances, Perez will take on Lola Vice in a title match.