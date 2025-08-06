Things are heating up between Jordynne Grace & Blake Monroe, and they will have to settle things through a match at NXT Heatwave 2025. The respective former TNA Knockouts Champion and the former AEW Women’s Champion almost had a confrontation on this week’s episode of NXT, continuing their feud in the ring that in turn booked the first singles contest between them.

Wearing a neck brace, Grace appeared on this week’s NXT episode, interrupting a match between Blake Monroe and Kelani Jordan. Grace wanted to get her hands on Monroe, who fled the scene by riding a car. The match between the two at NXT Heatwave 2025 was then confirmed in a backstage segment with General Manager Ava after Grace demanded some competition.

Grace and Monroe were initially friends following the former’s debut in NXT. They teamed together to take on Fatal Influence at the Great American Bash and also picked up a win on that night. A night later, Monroe turned heel on Grace during her NXT Women’s Championship match against Jacy Jayne at Evolution. A match between these two was thus evident to happen, and it’s now been placed at NXT Heatwave 2025.

On the July 28 episode of NXT, Monroe then competed in her first singles contest on WWE’s weekly TV show in a major milestone for the former AEW wrestler, and she scored big by winning the bout against Wren Sinclair. After the match, Grace attempted to attack her, but the security team obstructed her. Ultimately, Monroe took Grace out with a headbutt and a DDT on top of a chair that put her in an injured state ahead of NXT Heatwave 2025.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT Heatwave 2025 is going to be the next premium live event under WWE’s NXT banner on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, and it currently consists of the following matches on that evening,

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans or Trick Williams

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) (c) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and/or Cutler James)

– Singles Grudge Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe