Multiple matches have been announced for the two upcoming episodes of WWE NXT over the next two weeks, one of which will be on the road outside the WWE Performance Center. Next week, the reigning women’s champion on the NXT brand will be in action in a non-title tag team match alongside her faction members.

On the August 5 episode of WWE NXT, The Fatal Influence trio – NXT Women’s Champion & TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne alongside Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx insulted Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice in a backstage segment. The dual champion initially joined Henley in cutting promos on Vice and Jordan.

Jazmyn Nyx then walked into the scene, and she handed Jayne both the WWE NXT and TNA women’s title belts. Nyx was the one to have informed them all that she had talked Ava into booking a tag match next week. Jayne wasn’t that happy to hear the news as Vice and Jordan would team up next Tuesday against Jayne and Henley, while Nyx will be watching from the ringside.

The team of Moose, Femi, Williams, and Evans will face DarkState in an eight-man tag on the August 12 episode. Also set, Nia Jax and Lash Legend will settle their differences in a one-on-one match while TNA’s Joe Hendry will be onboard for a singles contest.

WWE NXT August 12 episode match card

– Oba Femi, Moose, Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans vs. DarkState

– Nia Jax vs. Lash Legend

– Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley vs. Lola Vice & Kelani Jordan

– Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey

A week later, WWE NXT will return to Philadelphia to continue building for the Heatwave premium live event, where the challenger for the NXT championship will be declared. Je’Von Evans and former NXT Champion Trick Williams will go one-on-one, with the winner challenging Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at the Heatwave PLE. A rematch from the July 22 episode has also been declared for that show.

WWE NXT August 19 episode match card from Philadelphia

– Number One Contender’s Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Trick Williams, winner challenges Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at Heatwave

– Ricky Saints vs. Jasper Troy