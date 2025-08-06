NXT Heatwave 2025, the next NXT premium live event under WWE’s banner, is scheduled for later this month, and hence, the official builds for the show have started on the weekly episode of NXT. The latest bygone NXT show went down last night from the WWE Performance Center, airing live on The CW, confirming two title matches for the upcoming PLE.

The first match to be confirmed for NXT Heatwave 2025 was Hank & Tank defending the NXT Tag Team titles against two members of Darkstate. On the August 5 episode of NXT, Hank & Tank were wrestling Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon when all four members of Darkstate entered the ring and attacked both teams.

The champions went to Ava to complain about the situation when the NXT General Manager announced that the two would defend their NXT Tag Team titles against two members of Darkstate at NXT Heatwave 2025. Shortly after, Ava also declared the potential main event of the night in the form of the NXT Championship Match.

Two weeks later, in Philadelphia, the city of Brotherly Love, Oba Femi’s next challenger for the title at NXT Heatwave 2025 will be crowned when Je’Von Evans and TNA World Champion Trick Williams clash in a Number One Contender’s match. After weeks of exchanging promos, Evans and Williams found themselves in General Manager Ava’s office on Tuesday’s episode of “WWE NXT” alongside Femi and TNA’s Moose.

This is when Ava announced that the Number One Contenders match is scheduled on the August 19 episode of NXT Heatwave 2025. Alongside that, Ava also announced that the team of Evans, Williams, Moose, and Femi will team up against Darkstate on next week’s episode.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 PLE Match Card

NXT Heatwave 2025 is going to be the next premium live event under WWE’s NXT banner on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, and it currently consists of the following matches on that evening,

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans or Trick Williams

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) (c) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and/or Cutler James)

– Singles Grudge Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe