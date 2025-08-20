The match card for the NXT Heatwave 2025 WWE premium live event was finalized on last night’s weekly episode of NXT. A new mixed tag team match was announced through a US-Canada peace treaty, while two more imbalanced matches also officially made their way into the final card.

After weeks of dispute over a new number-one contender for his title, the NXT Champion Oba Femi received a challenger who will collide against him at NXT Heatwave 2025. In the main event of NXT, Je’Von Evans defeated Trick Williams in a number one contender’s match to cement his spot in the NXT Championship match at Sunday’s PLE, which was already confirmed last week.

Speaking of last week, a grudge match between Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe was also confirmed for NXT Heatwave 2025. However, the latter brought a contract on NXT this week and tried to lead the match off the card. Ultimately, the match stayed on, per the announcement of NXT general manager Ava, later that night.

Grace came out to the ring first and talked about coming to NXT after traveling the world. She would have won a championship by now, but that has not happened thanks to Monroe’s betrayal at Evolution PLE last month. Blake eventually arrived at the ring with the contract in hand, which emphasized that if Grace laid a finger on her, then their match at NXT Heatwave 2025 would be off.

That being said, Monroe called Grace a reject posing as a WWE superstar. Being provoked, Grace almost jumped at her, but Monroe warned her about the contract. Grace rather laid waste to a few security guards that Monroe brought to the ring.

Grace grabbed Monroe by the wrist and vowed to show her what ugly really looks like during their match this weekend. Since Grace touched Monroe, the latter was under the impression that she could’ve gotten rid of Grace. But in a backstage segment, Ava reaffirmed that the match is still on for NXT Heatwave 2025.

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 is going to be the next premium live event under WWE’s NXT banner on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, and it currently consists of the following matches on that evening,

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) (c) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and/or Cutler James)

– Singles Grudge Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

– Triple Threat for TNA Knockouts Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Ash by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich

– Number-One Contenders Triple Threat for NXT Women’s Title: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

– Mixed Tag Team Match: Chelsea Green and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele